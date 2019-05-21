The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Personal Touch Catering
1530 Santa Barbara Boulevard
Cape Coral, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Friend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Friend

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Friend Obituary
Patricia Friend, 78, a resident of Ft. Myers, FL since 1996, formerly of Pennsylvania passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL. She was born in Leesburg, FL on November 25, 1940 to Oris and Mae (Harris) Williams, now deceased. Pat enjoyed her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, dancing, shopping and the casino. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by the love of her life who she married on December 23, 1961, Robert Friend of Ft. Myers, FL; three children, Michael Klaumenzer (Susan) of Harleysville, PA, Sherri Lynn Friend of Cape Coral, FL and Kerri Lee Bates of Cape Coral, FL; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; as well as several extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 NOON, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Personal Touch Catering, 1530 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33991. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Ft. Myers, FL 33908 in loving memory of Patricia Friend. Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer a condolence at this difficult time please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign the guestbook.
Published in The Reporter on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now