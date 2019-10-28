The Reporter Obituaries
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Patricia McKelvey Burkett

Patricia McKelvey Burkett Obituary
Patricia McKelvey Burkett, 50, of Lansdale, passed into the eternal hands of God on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was the faithful wife of Daryl Burkett and proud and involved mother of Dylan. Born December 4, 1968 in Abington, Trish was the beloved daughter of Pat and Ed McKelvey, of Lansdale. Relatives and friends may call after 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, 2000 Bethel Road, Lansdale, PA 19446 followed by the Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Trish asked that everyone attending her funeral service wear either Eagles colors (green and white) or her favorite colors, teal and yellow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Trish’s memory may be made to the Youth Ministry of Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, address above, or For Pete’s Sake at www.takeabreakfromcancer.org. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 29, 2019
