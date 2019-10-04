|
Patricia A. Mitchell, of Hilltown Twp. and formerly of Perkasie and Lansdale, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Twp., PA. She was 88. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and Grace (Brown) Boyd. She was a 1948 graduate of Germantown High School, Philadelphia. Patricia was employed as an administrative assistant by Merck, Sharp and Dohme, West Point, PA, for over 25 years until retiring in 1997. Following her retirement, Patricia volunteered at North Penn Hospital, Lansdale, PA. She loved to travel and visit lighthouses, especially in her later years, with destinations that included Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, New England and the Grand Canyon. An avid reader, she loved ceramics and painting. She was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother who focused on her family. She is survived by two children, William H. Mitchell and his wife Janise, of Brooklyn, NY, and Gail A. Griffo, of Perkasie; three grandchildren, Nicholas Griffo and his wife Crystal, Jasmine Mitchell-Batty and her husband Travis, and Benjamin Mitchell; and six great-grandchildren, Zachary, Maci, Sadye, Penny, Indiana and Violet. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dennis Griffo, in 2011, a brother, James, and two sisters, Grace and Betty. Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Services to be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, PA. Interment will be in St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, Perkasie. Friends are also invited to attend her Viewing to be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM or Friday morning from 11:00 to 11:30 AM at the funeral home prior to the service. Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie. www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 7, 2019