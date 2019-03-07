|
Patricia "Pat" (Smith) Raber, 77, of Hatfield, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was the wife of Alvin M. Raber for 55 years.
Born June 26, 1941 in Abington, she was a daughter of the late Willard J. and Rita M. (Brandt) Smith. She graduated valedictorian in 1959 from Lansdale Catholic and worked for 24 years at Grand View Hospital.
Pat was a devoted wife and mother to her husband and four sons. Her kind heart and generous spirit found her volunteering her time and energies for the benefit of her church and community, including Nursing Mothers, Catholic Charities Appeal, the Catholic Youth Organization, and above all the Sisters of Mercy, among many others.
Pat was an avid reader, lifelong learner, and a talented pianist with music being a passion she maintained throughout her life and nurtured in her children. In the summer months, Pat loved digging her feet in the sand and spending time with family and friends in Long Beach Island, NJ. She also enjoyed swimming, tending her flower gardens, and bike rides to Peace Valley Park.
When the nest emptied, Pat began traveling with her husband and family to see and experience the beauty and magnificence in other parts of the world. She loved visits from her grandchildren and taking them to the community water park in the heat of the summer. Her kindness, intelligence, and compassion made Pat loved by many and her influence will forever remain in the lives of those who knew her.
In addition to her husband, Pat is survived by her four sons, Michael Raber of Lansdale, Marlin Raber of Washington, NJ, Matthew Raber of Hatfield and Merrill Raber of Landenberg and two sisters, Carol Dabrowski of Dover, DE and Frances Dei of North Wales and two grandchildren, Lindsey Raber and Tyler Raber.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 16 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, where the family will receive friends from 9-10:15 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity that reflects her values of generosity, community and helping others.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 8, 2019