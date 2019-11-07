|
Patti Dreyer, 59, a lifelong resident of the North Penn area, died Wednesday, 06 November 2019, at Abington-Lansdale Hospital after a short illness. She was the mother of William (Bill) G. Dreyer IV. Born January 26, 1960, in Scranton, PA, she was a beloved daughter of Patricia A. Rogers (McCarthy) and the late Thomas F. Rogers. Patti graduated from North Penn High School, class of 1979. She worked as a retail sales associate at Rite-Aid for several years before joining Harriett Carter Gifts where she worked for 33 years. She was a parishioner of St. Maria Goretti Church, Hatfield. She felt most comfortable in and around water and as a result was a lifelong member of the Hatfield Aquatics Center and vacationer at the Jersey Shore. She loved cats and dogs, especially the most recent addition to her family, a Cavapoo puppy named Saylor. In addition to her mother and son, she is survived by a brother, Michael T. Rogers (Terri), Topton, PA; sister, Eileen A. Rogers, Liberty Township, OH; uncle John T. McCarthy (Angela), New Milford, PA; aunts Lucy McCarthy (late Paul F. McCarthy) of Endicott, NY and Jeanne M. Rogers (late Bobbie Black) of Lewes, DE; niece Amber Rogers, nephew Michael Cruley and four cousins. Relatives and friends may call between 10:00 and 10:45 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Rd, Hatfield, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patti’s memory may be made to St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Rd, Hatfield, PA 19440.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 8, 2019