Paul A. Peters, 85 of Harleysville PA, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Eileen K. (Keenan) Peters. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on June 14, 2020. He was born June 21, 1935 in Easton PA and was the son of the late Alvin and Christina (LaBar) Peters. Paul graduated from Bangor High School in 1954 and earned his degree in Elementary Education at East Stroudsburg State Teachers College. He then completed his Master’s of Elementary Education at Lehigh University. His 30 year education career began in the Bangor Area School District, where he served as a 5th grade teacher, and in time, became principal. In 1968 Paul took an administrative position in the North Penn School District serving as principal for Hancock, General Nash, and Montgomery Elementary Schools. He retired from public education in 1988 but continued his work helping children by opening a Sylvan Learning Center in Montgomeryville, Pa. Paul had an entrepreneurial spirit which began at an early age, and as was typical throughout his life, he needed to do more than one thing at a time. He worked various jobs in college which sometimes led to small businesses of his own. Among them, Paul opened a record store in Bangor, Pa. and a small ice cream stand in Montgomeryville, Pa. He developed his love of automobiles as a teenager while working for a local car dealership and remained a devoted automobile enthusiasthis entire life. While still active in education, Paul became a licensed professional in financial services and after a short time with Waddell & Reed he became a financial advisor with Lincoln Investment Planning. While there, he earned top honors and is a member of “Nick’s Hall of Fame”. He retired from finance in 2000 and the Lansdale office of Lincoln Investment continues today under the expertise of his son, Todd and daughter, Michelle. Paul was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lansdale. In his younger years, he was an active member of the Bangor Elks where he performed and emceed their annual variety show. He was also a member of the Pennridge Jaycees, MacCalla Mason’s Lodgeand Rajah Shriner’s. Paul was an avid sports fan. If you knew Paul, you knew the Dallas Cowboys was his favorite team, though he also loved the Phillies and NASCAR. His greatest joy in sports, however, came from watching his children and grandchildren participate in the sports they loved.Paul loved his many dogs over the years and had a special fondness for his bird, Caspar. Paul and his wife Eileen loved to travel, and began with their family at an early age. While often traveling internationally they also loved to travel by RV which led to ownership of a second home in Titusville, Florida for a number of years. Paul loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren most of all. Along with his wife, Eileen, Paul is survived by children, Todd A Peters (Sharon) of Lansdale, Dr. Brooks A. Peters (Karen) of Hatfield, Michelle K. Kesselmayer (Mark) of Harleysville; grandchildren Brett A. Peters (Christa) , Lauren D.Peters (Ryan) Whitney L. King (Ryan) Dr. Kyle K. Peters (May), Carter C. Peters, Andrew Kesselmayer (Jordan), Katherine Kesselmayer (Patrick); and great grandchildren, Charlotta, Dallas, Aspen, Aidan and Everett. Paul was a patriot and loved his country! He would have liked nothing more than for you to show your support by voting on November 3rd. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by granddaughter Kirstin Eileen Kesselmayer, brothers Jay A. Peters and Dale E. Peters. A memorial service and inurnment will be private (immediate family only) due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul’s name can be made to Shriners Hospital of Philadelphia. Please send donations to: Shriners Hospital for Children
, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607. Donations may also be made online at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/Philadelphia
. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com