1/1
Paul H. Stoudt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul H. Stoudt of Souderton passed away Sept. 27, 2020. He was the husband of Esther Stoudt; father of Paul Michael Stoudt (Patricia), and Jeff Stoudt (Julie); grandfather of 5; great grandfather of 5; and brother of Raymond and Richard Stoudt, and the late Lorraine Tamburino and Dorothy, Robert and Harold Stoudt. Family will receive friends for Paul’s viewing from 4-8pm on Oct. 1, at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Franconia, PA. Please bring a mask and be prepared to practice social distancing. In light of restrictions on public gatherings, the funeral service at church as well as the burial with military honors at Zion Memorial Gardens will be private. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved