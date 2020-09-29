Paul H. Stoudt of Souderton passed away Sept. 27, 2020. He was the husband of Esther Stoudt; father of Paul Michael Stoudt (Patricia), and Jeff Stoudt (Julie); grandfather of 5; great grandfather of 5; and brother of Raymond and Richard Stoudt, and the late Lorraine Tamburino and Dorothy, Robert and Harold Stoudt. Family will receive friends for Paul’s viewing from 4-8pm on Oct. 1, at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Franconia, PA. Please bring a mask and be prepared to practice social distancing. In light of restrictions on public gatherings, the funeral service at church as well as the burial with military honors at Zion Memorial Gardens will be private. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com