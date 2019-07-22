|
|
Paul L. Landes, 87, formerly of Telford, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was the husband of the late Martha (Kulp) Landes. He worked for Clemens Market for 29 years and was a member of Grace Mennonite Church, Lansdale. Surviving are his daughters, Karen Stoltzfus, husband Jeff of Narvon, PA and Sharon Myers of Goshen, IN; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Services will be held at 6:30 PM, Wednesday, July 24th at Souderton Mennonite Church, 105 W Chestnut St, Souderton. Friends and family may call from 5:30-6:30 PM at the church. Interment to be private in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on July 23, 2019