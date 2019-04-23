|
|
Paul J. Leach, 83, of Souderton, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was the loving husband of Alicia (Albright) Leach who died September 2, 2014. Born August 7, 1935, in Lansdale, he was the son of the late George and Elizabeth (Caufield) Leach. Paul was a hard and dedicated worker holding various jobs throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially boating and fishing. Some of his pleasures were spending summers at the shore house and taking cruises with his wife to various locations and islands. Paul also attended many Penn State football games and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan! He will be remembered by his family and friends as a simple, sweet man filled with kindness and generosity. His survivors include a son, Dean J. Leach (Kim), Lederach, and son-in-law, John Robertson. He is predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Robertson. There will be a visitation starting 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, with the Funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. The family respectfully requests no flowers, and for those desiring contributions in his name may be made to: Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019