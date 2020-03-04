Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Wensel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Wensel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Wensel Obituary
Paul D. Wensel, 82 of North Wales died on January 25, 2020 after a battle with several illnesses. Paul is survived by his loving partner of 17 years, Ann Harris and his four children; Jeff Wensel (Patty), Mark Wensel (Jane), Eric Wensel (Lisa), and Missy Krise (Lon). He was preceded in death by his son Paul Wensel Jr. (Sharon). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 14th at the Mainland Grille, 2250 Rittenhouse Road, Harleysville. Visitation will begin at 2:00 with Reflections at 2:30. A luncheon will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the ALS Association.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -