Paul D. Wensel, 82 of North Wales died on January 25, 2020 after a battle with several illnesses. Paul is survived by his loving partner of 17 years, Ann Harris and his four children; Jeff Wensel (Patty), Mark Wensel (Jane), Eric Wensel (Lisa), and Missy Krise (Lon). He was preceded in death by his son Paul Wensel Jr. (Sharon). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 14th at the Mainland Grille, 2250 Rittenhouse Road, Harleysville. Visitation will begin at 2:00 with Reflections at 2:30. A luncheon will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the ALS Association.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020