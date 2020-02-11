|
|
Pauline Bryan Walton, age 95, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Souderton Mennonite Homes. She was the wife of Raymond E. Walton, of Towamencin Township. The couple was married 76 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Saturday, Feb. 15, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, where visitation will take place from 10-11:45AM. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 Noon. Interment will take place privately at Lansdale Cemetery. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Living Branches Foundation, Living Branches Benevolent Care Fund, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446. For entire obituary go to www.williamsbergeykoffel.com where you can also print online condolences.
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 12, 2020