Peggy C. Cramer, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from complications due to Covid-19. Born December 5, 1946, in Mobile, Alabama, Peggy was the daughter of Ralph and Essie Corwin. She is survived by her husband, James L. Cramer; her children, James H. Cramer, Jean Anderson (Timothy), and Karen Peterson (Jon); her three grandsons, Weston, Cole, and Archer Anderson; her aunt Nettie Day; her sisters-in-law Kathy Ruesink and Maryann Cramer; and her four nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jerry "Joe" Corwin, and her sister-in-law, Mary Corwin. Peggy grew up in Mobile until age 8 when the family relocated to Enon, Ohio. She attended Greenon High School (class of 1964), and she received her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Ohio State University in 1968. After college she settled in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Peggy's greatest attributes were her loving kindness and generosity. She greatly enjoyed reading, writing, researching, typing, and editing. She adored her time with family members, and she loved corresponding and socializing with old and new friends alike. Her joyful smile will be greatly missed, and we will treasure our memories of her love and care for all of us. We trust that she is now with her family in heaven, embraced in our Savior's arms. Donations in Peggy's memory may be made to the Ambler Church of the Brethren (www.amblercob.org). Services will be held privately.
Published in The Reporter from May 19 to May 20, 2020.