Peggy J. Linberger, 84, of Souderton and formerly of Lansdale, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lamar L. Linberger, who died February 22, 2013. Relatives and friends may call between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Grace Mennonite Church, 630 York Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446 followed by the Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be private in Salford Mennonite Church Cemetery, Harleysville. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Peggy’s memory to Grace Mennonite Church Worship Ministry, address above.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 6, 2019