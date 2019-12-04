The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Linberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Linberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Linberger Obituary
Peggy J. Linberger, 84, of Souderton and formerly of Lansdale, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lamar L. Linberger, who died February 22, 2013. Relatives and friends may call between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Grace Mennonite Church, 630 York Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446 followed by the Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be private in Salford Mennonite Church Cemetery, Harleysville. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Peggy’s memory to Grace Mennonite Church Worship Ministry, address above.
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -