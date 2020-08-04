1/
Peter E. Yanalavage
Peter E. Yanalavage, age 83, a longtime resident of Hatfield, died August 2, 2020 at his home. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Constance Yanalavage (Karwoski) of 55 years. Born in Coaldale, PA he was the son of the late Amelia (Missunis) and William Yanalavage. Pete worked for Chrysler for many years as an Autoparts Sales Representative before retiring in 2002. He served in the Navy on the USS Freemont as a Signalman from 1955 through 1958 . He was a long-time member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lansdale. He is survived by his loving daughters, Christine Yanalavage and her husband Lani Bartman of Harleysville and Cynthia Rinehart and her husband Matthew of Plymouth Meeting as well as grandsons Zachary and Brandon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 51 Lansdale Ave, Lansdale, PA where the family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 AM before Mass. Please note that all attendees are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Interment will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers donations in Peter's name may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Arrangements are by Simcox-Mcilvaine Funeral Home.

Published in The Reporter from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
