Ralph W. Bleiler, 81, of Sellersville, formerly of Rose Cliff, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. He and his beloved wife Marian Bleiler celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in May. Graveside Services will be private in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Prospectville, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net

Published in The Reporter from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sadler-Suess Funeral Home
33 North Main St.
Telford, PA 18969
215-723-4636
