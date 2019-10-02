|
Randall S. Overholtzer, 54, of Upper Salford Twp., PA, died Sept. 30, 2019. He was a son of Jeanne (Ziegler) Overholtzer and the late Willard Overholtzer; brother of Michael Tadley (Linda), and Terry Tadley. Also survived by godchild, T.J.; nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Donna. Friends are invited to his memorial service at 2pm on Oct. 12, 2019, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pk. at Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA, where friends will be received beginning at 1pm. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019