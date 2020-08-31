Randy Gorman, 54 of Hatfield, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a brave battle with cancer. Born September 20, 1965, in Roxborough, he is the son of Donald Gorman, Sellersville, and Joyce (Davis), Hatfield. His laughter, kindness and cleverness will be missed by many. Randy was an APA member and a huge Eagles fan, but his true passion was being a Dad and Grand pop. He leaves behind his life love Tina, and their 5 daughters, Schyler, Beatrice (Mike Steltz), Megan (Brent Maffin), Shelby, and Maranda; grandchildren, Landyn and Seidon: siblings, Steven, Pamela (Chris Whitley), and David (Lauren), and in-laws, Don and Sue Rendfrey. All are welcome for a drive through visitation for a time to greet and talk with the family from 2:30 until 3:45 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446. Upon arrival at the Funeral Home, please remain in your cars. You will be directed outside by Funeral Home staff as to how to proceed. Services following visitation will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store