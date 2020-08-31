1/1
Randy Gorman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Gorman, 54 of Hatfield, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a brave battle with cancer. Born September 20, 1965, in Roxborough, he is the son of Donald Gorman, Sellersville, and Joyce (Davis), Hatfield. His laughter, kindness and cleverness will be missed by many. Randy was an APA member and a huge Eagles fan, but his true passion was being a Dad and Grand pop. He leaves behind his life love Tina, and their 5 daughters, Schyler, Beatrice (Mike Steltz), Megan (Brent Maffin), Shelby, and Maranda; grandchildren, Landyn and Seidon: siblings, Steven, Pamela (Chris Whitley), and David (Lauren), and in-laws, Don and Sue Rendfrey. All are welcome for a drive through visitation for a time to greet and talk with the family from 2:30 until 3:45 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, PA 19446. Upon arrival at the Funeral Home, please remain in your cars. You will be directed outside by Funeral Home staff as to how to proceed. Services following visitation will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Reporter from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheReporterOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved