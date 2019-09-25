|
Raymond Paul Allebach, 78, died Thursday, September 19 at his residence in Harleysville, PA following an extended illness. He was the loving husband of Sarah Dawson Allebach. Born in Hatfield, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond G. Allebach and Katie (Willouer) Allebach. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Alice Kolb of Souderton, brother Abraham (Mary) of Spring Mills, PA, brother James (Laura) of Souderton, sister Esther Kauffman (Elton) of Blue Sky, Alberta, Canada, nieces Nancy (Mike) Swartout of Houston, TX, and Kathy (John) Becker of Schwenksville, PA, and many other nieces and nephews. Paul was a member of Souderton Mennonite Church, Mennonite Historians of Eastern Pennsylvania, Hatfield Museum and History Society, and a supporter of Water For Life and Meserete Kristos College. A graduate of North Penn High School, Paul worked as transportation manager for SmokerCraft Boats in New Paris, IN. After returning to Pennsylvania he joined the family business of Village Scene manufactured housing community in Hatfield. Together Paul, wife Sarah, brother Jim and sister-in-law Laura owned and operated the business for many years. Paul loved snow skiing and was a life-long water skier, earning many trophies and awards. He served as a board member for the American Water Ski Association, as chairman of their Towboat Committee, and as a Senior Driver for many local, regional and national water ski tournaments. He was a fan of all Philadelphia sports teams and NASCAR. Relatives and friends may call at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford (WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com) on Thursday September 26 from 6 pm until 8 pm. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 27 at Souderton Mennonite Church, 105 W. Chestnut St., Souderton. A luncheon for family and friends will be provided at Souderton Mennonite Church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to Water For Life, PO Box 456, Kalona, IA 52247 ([email protected]) or the .
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019