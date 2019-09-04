|
Raymond E. Lees, 89 of Souderton, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was the husband of Gloria (DiGiovan) Lees. Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, September 8 from 5-7 PM at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, 18969 and again on Monday, September 9 from 9-9:45 AM at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Rd, Hatfield, 19440, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM. Interment will be in Westminster Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd. For more information and to send online condolences to the family please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019