The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Lees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Lees

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Lees Obituary
Raymond E. Lees, 89 of Souderton, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was the husband of Gloria (DiGiovan) Lees. Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, September 8 from 5-7 PM at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, 18969 and again on Monday, September 9 from 9-9:45 AM at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Rd, Hatfield, 19440, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM. Interment will be in Westminster Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd. For more information and to send online condolences to the family please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
Download Now