Richard Mininger “Dick” Bishop, 91, of Lansdale, died Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at Grand View Hospital, Sellersville. He was the husband of Susan (Folcarelli) Bishop for a month shy of 69 years. Born in Hilltown, PA, he was the son of the late Willis M and Carrie (Mininger) Bishop, where he grew up in the Mennonite faith. Dick was a graduate of Lansdale High School, where he worked at Sam Fruit’s Shoe Store in Lansdale. Prior to graduation, Dick joined the U.S. Navy and served during World War 2. After serving in the Navy, he worked as a mechanic at Yocum Ford, and then became a salesman. His reputation was so respected that he was approached by Keyser Miller Ford to be the sales manager of the Collegeville Dealership, which he continued in that position for over 30 years, winning many awards. After retirement, he and Sue travelled extensively with friends. Their favorite pastimes were playing cards and visiting friends and family, and helping other’s with their projects. During his retirement, he also worked part time at the Mustang Barn and Techni Tool. He finally, officially retired at the age of 87 to take care of his wife. Dick & Sue were longtime active members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lansdale. Dick was and will be remembered as a gentle, kind, joyful husband, father, and grandfather, brother in law, uncle, and friend. Surviving along with his wife, are his children, Michael Bishop (Judy), of Jackson, Wyoming, Robin Fair (David), of Worcester, PA, and Richard A Bishop (Susanne), of Lessport, PA; grandchildren, Karla Bishop Lopez, Rebecca Morningstar, Brandi Bishop, Elizabeth Brown, David Fair, Andrew Fair, and Caley Bishop; great grandchildren, Spencer, Frank, Meyers, Emerson, Maddux, and Harper. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, May 18th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 W Main St, Lansdale, PA. Greeting at 12:00 pm with service following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Canine Partners for Life at P.O. Box 170, Cochranville, PA 19330 or at www.K94life.org
Published in The Reporter on May 3, 2019