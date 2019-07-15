|
Richard (Dick) Burrow Bitner; Born November 8, 1933 - July 15, 2019 age 85 years old. Preceded in death by parents, Richard Mathias and Johanna Kavash Bitner and sister, Joan Biemesderfer. Dick graduated from Boston College of Pharmacy and began working at Bitner’s Apothocary in 1956. Owner/Proprietor of Bitner’s Pharmacy, Bitner - McArdle Pharmacy and Bitner - McVan Pharmacy. Dick was an active member of the Lansdale Jaycees from 1958 - 1980 and served one term as Mayor of Lansdale from 1974 to 1977. Survived by his wife Joyce W. Bitner, sons; Richard W., Kenneth G., Jonathan R. Bitner and daughter Constance J. Hines, Grandson Ian R. Bitner and 5 great grandsons. Funeral services will be held in the Seattle, WA area with family.
Published in The Reporter on July 16, 2019