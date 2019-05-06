The Reporter Obituaries
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
130 East Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
(215) 723-2300
Richard Derstine
More Obituaries for Richard Derstine
Richard Derstine

Richard Derstine Obituary
Richard B. Derstine, 92, of Pequea, PA; formerly of Strasburg & Telford died May 3rd, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Grace (Clemens) Derstine. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at 5:30 pm at Grace Bible Church, 423 Main St, Souderton, PA 18964. Friends may meet with the family from 4 to 5:30pm. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Reporter on May 7, 2019
