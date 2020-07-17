Richard E. Alpert, M.D. on July 17, 2020, age 87yrs. of Lansdale. Beloved husband for 64 years of Effie Lou (nee Boyd). Loving father of Nancy Alpert-Sisson (A. Mercer Sisson) of Harleyville, PA, Richard Alpert (Kelly) of Carrollton, VA and Robert Alpert (Julie) of Harrisburg, PA. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren. Richard was a pediatrician for 40 years at Lansdale Medical Group. He was a life member of the Towamencen Vol. Fire Co. and a Medical Advisor of Volunteer Medical Service Corp.- VMSC & Harleysville Ambulance Corp. Richard was a Coordinator of disaster relief plan for American Red Cross and donated time for well-baby check-ups at Visiting Nurses. He was Assistant Scoutmaster Boy Scout Troop #61 and a Member of Church of the Messiah where he served as Vestry Member. Richard traveled to every continent, he loved classical music, photography and his family. Funeral Services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers donations to Church of the Messiah 1001 Dekalb Pike Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002 or The Children’s Heart Foundation 5 Revere Dr. One Northbrook Place Suite 200 Northbrook, IL 60062-1500 or www.childrensheartfoundation.org
