Richard Hoepfl, 88, of Lansdale, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Harborview Nursing Center. Born in Lansdale in 1931, he was a son of the late Charles & Mary Ellen (Snyder) Hoepfl. Richard is survived by his children, Sharon Allred; Richard Hoepfl, Jr.; Lu Ann Adamski; Donna Freeman; James Hoepfl; Lisa Patzer; Charles Hoepfl; and his brother, Paul Hoepfl. Funeral services will be held privately for his family. Interment will be held in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 24, 2020