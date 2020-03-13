The Reporter Obituaries
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
Richard J. Kile


1929 - 2020
Richard J. Kile Obituary
Richard J. Kile, 91, of Lansdale, passed away Mar. 10, 2020. He was husband of Pearl (Rittenhouse) Kile; father of Suzanne Koffel and Richard (Carol) Kile; grandfather of Julie Koffel, Ryan and Nicole Gerhart, Jeff and Devon Kile; great grandfather of Lainey and Jojo Gerhart; and four living brothers. He was preceded in death by four brothers. Services are pending with interment in Towamencin Schwenkfelder Cemetery. The complete obituary can be read at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 14, 2020
