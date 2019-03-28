|
Richard L. “Butch” Kaelin, 75, of Hatfield, formerly of Lansdale, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He and his beloved wife Elizabeth “Beth” (Slear) Kaelin celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in January. Born in Lansdale, he was a son of the late Lewis B. and Ida (Stockert) Kaelin. He was the owner and operator of the former Kaelin Steel in Telford. A tool and dye maker by trade, he then opened RPM Manufacturing in Telford. He was also the proprietor of The Shops at the Victorian Carriage House in Skippack Village and sold his handmade jewelry at the Southwest Trading Post. Mr. Kaelin was a member of St. Marie Goretti Catholic Church in Hatfield. He was also a member of Order of the Arrow of the Boy Scouts of America. In his free time, he enjoyed sprint car and midget car racing, target shooting, and was a member of the former Lansdale Rifle Team. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children: Pamela Kaelin of Connecticut, Charles Kaelin of Sellersville, Donna Stump and her husband Wayne of Sellersville, Barbara Hartman and her husband Christopher of Perkasie, Matthew Kaelin of Souderton, 13 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and a brother, Russel Kaelin and his wife Linda of Lansdale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM in St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Rd., Hatfield, PA 19440. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in Lansdale. Family will receive friends on Friday evening, from 6:00-8:00 PM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford, PA 18969, and again on Saturday at the church, from 12:00-1:00 PM prior to the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 29, 2019