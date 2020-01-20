|
A well loved son, brother and uncle, Richard J. Marshall, 76, passed into the hands of the Lord on January 17. Losing his long battle with cancer, he died peacefully under hospice care at Lankenau Hospital. Dick was born and raised in Roxborough, where he spent most of his adult life. He was the son of Eleanor (nee Novak) and Arthur W. Marshall. He is survived by his siblings Robert (Donna) of Ambler; Patricia (Matthew) Zakrzewski of E. Norriton; Marilyn /Lynne (the late David) Duryea of E. Norriton; and Regina/Ginny (Joseph) Leuthe of Lansdale. Dick was a graduate of Roxborough HS, and served in the US Army Reserves. He was employed in various sales, operations and fulfillment capacities throughout his life, lastly serving as an intake officer in the Delaware County Department of Corrections before his retirement. He relocated about five years ago to Derstine Run 2, an Advanced Living Community in Hatfield, where he served as Vice President and unofficial activities coordinator for the building residents. He was a proud member of the local chapter of the American Legion. Affectionately known as “the Senator” by the next generations of nieces/nephews/great and great-great nieces/nephews, he was fiercely proud of all 63 of them, and their families. Dick was the lovable curmudgeon Uncle that everyone wished they had: generous to a fault, witty, irreverent and possessing a joyful spirit. All feel extremely blessed to have known him. He will be sorely missed and forever loved. Viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday January 22nd at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave, Lansdale. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 23rd at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, with an additional calling period from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to Mass. Private Interment will follow at Westminster Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Richard’s favorite charities: St. Jude’s Hospital for Children and Boys Town. Alternatively, donations may be made in his honor to a charity of one’s choice. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 21, 2020