Richard Thomas Sands, formerly of Colmar, died Monday, July 29, 2019 after a short illness. He was a devoted husband and partner to his late wife Kathleen Sands (nee McKenna) for 47 years and a loving father to Kate Sands Adams, Lindamarie Schussler and Richard J. Sands, and to their spouses Stuart, John and Resha. He was a beloved ‘Granddad’ to Johanna and Adam Schussler and caring uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. He was devoted to his late mother Beneta Sands, and her late siblings, Brunhilde Durbec and Kurt Hoffstadt, as well as his brother Dennis Sands, and sisters, Rose Sands and the late Carol Sands. Richard grew up in Philadelphia and Oreland, PA. He attended Cardinal Dougherty High School and received a bachelor of science in business administration from La Salle College. He went on to earn a masters in education from Penn State University and was a life-long learner. He also served his country in the United States Army, where he attained the rank of Captain. Dick worked for Merck for nearly 40 years and then as a training consultant, becoming a mentor to many colleagues around the world. He faithfully served the St. Stanislaus community in Lansdale, PA for 50 years and ran the parish’s Summer Festival for many of them. He was a strong supporter of the Boy Scouts, as a scout and later as a youth and adult leader. He continued his volunteerism when he moved to the Normandy Farms community in Blue Bell, PA. Richard was known for his devotion to his family, his humor, and his love of travel and fine dining--and most of all for his eagerness to assist all those fortunate enough to know him. Friends and relatives are invited to attend Richard’s viewing on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10 AM to 11:45 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, PA, 19446, followed by his Funeral Mass at 12:00 noon. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Richard’s name may be made to Catholic Charities or the International Rescue Committee.
Published in The Reporter on Aug. 1, 2019