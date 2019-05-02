|
|
Richard L. Schaffer passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 at Boca Raton Community Hospital surrounded in love and comfort of family. He was the loving husband of Janet M. Schaffer with whom he shared 52 wonderful years of marriage. Richard was born in Philadelphia and was the son of Charles E. Schaffer Jr. and Clara Matilda Schaffer. He lived in Fort Washington and attended Upper Dublin High School. He later moved to Hatfield where he resided for 37 years. He was a printer by trade and electricians helper. He was an avid hunter and sportsman. He loved to observe wildlife, spend endless hours in the woods and rode his Harley throughout the scenic Pennsylvania roadways. His sense of humor and love for life will never be forgotten. He is survived by his loving spouse, Janet M. Schaffer, two daughters Stephanie Tomasini and husband Jeremiah, and Shannon Schaffer, both of Delray Beach, FL, two grandchildren Mila and Jace Tomasini. He is also survived by two sisters Donna Rose and husband Mike of Fountainville, PA and Linda Del Popolo and hisband Robert of Boynton Beach, FL. Memorial Donations can be made to the NRA 11250 Maples Mill Rd. Fairfax, VA 22030. Private services will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Reporter on May 7, 2019