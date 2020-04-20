The Reporter Obituaries
Robert A. Gabel Jr.

Robert A. Gabel Jr. Obituary
Robert A. Gabel, Jr., 80, of Lansdale, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Bonnie Gabel. Born June 2, 1939 in Wilkes Barre, he was a son of the late Robert A. and Kathryn A. (Harris) Gabel, Sr. Robert served proudly in the United States Navy. After his time in the service, he worked in the electronic industry for 40 years until his retirement from ST Microelectronics in 2000. Robert was an honorable member of the local Hatfield American Legion Post 933. Along with his wife, Bonnie, he is survived by seven children, Rose Bompadre (Adam) of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Robin Gilinger (Robert) of Marlton, NJ, Sharon Jasper (William) of Aston, Robert A. Gabel, III (Sara) of Philadelphia, Sean Hawke (Denise) of Perkiomenville, Erin Moyer (Doug) of Green Lane, and Kevin Hawke (MaryEllen) of Norristown; 19 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; five siblings; Edward Gabel (Carol) of Southampton, Joann Ford (dec. John) of Doylestown, Patricia Colasante (Joseph) of Warrington, Kathryn Gabel of Bordentown, and Ruth Sattler (Robert) of Pittsburgh; and a brother-in-law, Jack Bienick of Hanover Township. Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Gabel; a step-grandson, Christophe Camburn; and a sister, Betsy Bienick. Services will be private. Contributions in Robert’s name can be made to the . Services by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 21, 2020
