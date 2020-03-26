The Reporter Obituaries
Robert C. Schlick, 75, of Zieglerville and formerly Phoenixville, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in the Frederick Living Community. He was the husband of the late Margaret L. (nee Weldon) Schlick. Born in Philadelphia in 1944, he was a son of the late Frederick J. & Vinita M. (nee Bergenstock) Schlick. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in Vietnam. He is survived by his close friends and extended family. Funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 27, 2020
