Robert H. Carsley, Sr., of Hatfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Rodemich); father to Robert H., Jr. (Karen), Paul C. (Denise); Pop Pop to Alysa and Ava; son of Josephine and William C. Brooks; brother to William (Patricia), and Mark (Lynne). Relatives and friends will be received Monday, October 21 after 1:00 p.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where his memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately. Full Obituary available at www.huffandlakjer.com.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019