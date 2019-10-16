The Reporter Obituaries
Robert Carsley Sr.

Robert Carsley Sr. Obituary
Robert H. Carsley, Sr., of Hatfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Rodemich); father to Robert H., Jr. (Karen), Paul C. (Denise); Pop Pop to Alysa and Ava; son of Josephine and William C. Brooks; brother to William (Patricia), and Mark (Lynne). Relatives and friends will be received Monday, October 21 after 1:00 p.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where his memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately. Full Obituary available at www.huffandlakjer.com.
Published in The Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019
