Robert George Mayberry born February 13, 1929 in Schwenksville Pa, passed away on March 17, 2020 at the age of 91 in Montgomeryville, Pa. Bob resided in Harleysville. Bob was born in the family home in Schwenksville to Irvin and Maggie (Miller) Mayberry. He graduated from Schwenksville High School in 1947. He then enlisted into the US Army where he served overseas until 1952 as a Corporal Radio Operator. Upon discharge he was employed as a foreman for the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin Newspaper until they closed in 1982. He continued his passion for printing by working independently as well as a church sexton at Valley Forge Presbyterian Church and most recently was employed by North Penn School District. Survived by his wife Betty (Schatz) of 35 years. Children: David of Harrisburg, Kevin (Sandy) of West Milford, NJ, Wayne (Anita) of Turnersville, NJ, Linda Cybart (Al) of Collegeville, Pa and Step Daughter Ginger Seachrist of Harleysville, Pa as well as many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by 2 brothers and a sister. At this time no memorial service is being held.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 20, 2020