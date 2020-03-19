Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mayberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert George Mayberry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert George Mayberry Obituary
Robert George Mayberry born February 13, 1929 in Schwenksville Pa, passed away on March 17, 2020 at the age of 91 in Montgomeryville, Pa. Bob resided in Harleysville. Bob was born in the family home in Schwenksville to Irvin and Maggie (Miller) Mayberry. He graduated from Schwenksville High School in 1947. He then enlisted into the US Army where he served overseas until 1952 as a Corporal Radio Operator. Upon discharge he was employed as a foreman for the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin Newspaper until they closed in 1982. He continued his passion for printing by working independently as well as a church sexton at Valley Forge Presbyterian Church and most recently was employed by North Penn School District. Survived by his wife Betty (Schatz) of 35 years. Children: David of Harrisburg, Kevin (Sandy) of West Milford, NJ, Wayne (Anita) of Turnersville, NJ, Linda Cybart (Al) of Collegeville, Pa and Step Daughter Ginger Seachrist of Harleysville, Pa as well as many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by 2 brothers and a sister. At this time no memorial service is being held.
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -