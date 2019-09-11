Home

Robert F. Gilmartin went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2019. “Gil” was born on August 23, 1939 to James and Helen Gilmartin. Robert owned several hair salons, and a beauty supply store on Main St. Lansdale, and was an elected member of Lansdale Borough Council heading the parks and recreation division. He was a proud graduate of North Penn High School and also attended St Stanislaus Elementary. He will fondly be remembered for his sense of humor, as well as his work supporting the Lansdale community after serving his country in the United States Army. He is preceded in death by his parents, his Aunt Marge, and siblings: Jimmy, Marion, and Joyce. He is survived by wife Carolyn, son Shawn, grand son Tanner, and his brother Jack. A Memorial Mass Will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church 51 Lansdale Ave. Lansdale, PA on Saturday September 28 at 10 am followed by burial at St John Neumann Cemetery 3797 County Line Rd. Chalfont, PA.
