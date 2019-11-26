|
|
Representative Robert W. “Bob” Godshall, 86, of Souderton, died Sunday, November 24, at Grandview Hospital in Sellersville, Pennsylvania. Rep. Godshall was born on May 15, 1933, in Souderton, PA, and lived on the same farm his entire life. He graduated from Souderton High School in 1951 and from Juniata College in 1955 with a B.S. in Business Administration. Following Juniata, he attended the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Graduate School until he was called home to help run the family’s poultry farm due to his father’s poor health, and he continued as President of Godshall’s Hatchery until 1990. Rep. Godshall was committed to tirelessly serving his community, and began his community and political career early in his life. In 1962, he began a 32 year tenure as Republican Committeeman, serving as Area Leader from 1970 until his death. In 1963, he was elected to the Souderton Area School Board and served until 1980. He served as Montgomery County Open Space Director from 1975-1979, and Montgomery County Controller from 1980-1983 where he also oversaw the county’s Pension Fund. In 1982, Rep. Godshall was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives where he served the 53rd Legislative District for 36 years until his retirement just last year in 2018. Of his many accomplishments, several stood out as points of pride for Rep. Godshall. He was instrumental in the construction of the Point Pleasant Pumping Station, bringing fresh water to a large portion of the local area. Rep. Godshall was chair of the House Tourism and Recreational Development Committee during the development of the National Constitution Center and served on its board of directors for 12 years. In 2017, Rep. Godshall’s Right to Try bill was signed into law. He was also proud of his work on electric rate cap increases protecting those on fixed incomes, and medical malpractice regulations. The list of organizations that recognized his work is long. However, he did not work for the accolades but rather for the impact it had on the community he served. As a recipient of a life-saving bone marrow transplant himself, the one award that was most personally satisfying was the 2011 “American Hero Award” from the National Kidney Registry for his groundbreaking legislation on behalf of organ donors. Rep. Godshall was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing trips with his friends and family, traveling from British Columbia to Zimbabwe and everywhere in between. Because of this passion, Rep. Godshall played a key role in bringing Cabela’s to Pennsylvania, and was honored to cut the ribbon at the grand opening. Rep. Godshall loved all sports. In high school, he played football and baseball. As an adult, he loved golf and was very competitive. He supported every Philadelphia sports team and especially enjoyed cheering on the Little League World’s Series every year. Rep. Godshall had a large and loving family. He was predeceased by his parents, Enos B. Godshall and Bessie Wambold Godshall, his brothers Arlin Godshall and Merrill Godshall, his former wife, Sara Fell Godshall, and their oldest son, Brad Robert Godshall. He is survived by his brother Richard W. Godshall, M.D., of Hatfield, his daughter, Jami Godshall, and her husband, Frank Adams, of Phoenix, Arizona, his son Grey Richard Godshall, and his wife, Lisa, of Souderton, his daughter Tanya Neuman and her husband, Gary, of Souderton, his daughter Shanin Macaluso and her husband, Daniel, of Leander, Texas, and his daughter-in-law Patty Godshall of Monrovia, California. He had 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren that he loved dearly. There will be a funeral service Friday, November 29, at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Mennonite Church on 149 E. Cherry Lane, Souderton, PA, where Rep. Godshall was a long-time member. Visitation and viewing will be available beginning at 10:00 a.m. The family will observe a private burial at Franconia Mennonite Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Penn Foundation, Attn: Advancement Department, PO Box 32, Sellersville, PA, 18960, or use the link http://weblink.donorperfect.com/penn_donate. Whether you give via mail or the donation link above, please note “in memory of Robert Godshall” with the gift. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Nov. 27, 2019