Robert “Hes” Hesley, III, 69, of North Wales, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore, MD. He was the devoted husband of Teresa “Terri” (nee Saboe) Hesley. Born in Philadelphia in 1949, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Jaun) & Robert Hesley, Jr. Surviving, in addition to his wife Terri, are his children, Teresa “Beth” Hesley (Chris Eble), of Maryland, Robert M. Hesley (Nathalia), of Philadelphia, David C. Hesley (Emily), of Philadelphia; his grandchildren, Magdalene Eble, Michael Eble, Andrew Hesley; his nephew, Devin Hogan; and his large extended family. Robert was preceded in death by his grandson, Malcolm Eble. Relatives and friends may attend his viewing on Saturday, April 13 after 12:30 p.m. in the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Avenue, Lansdale, where the funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 11, 2019