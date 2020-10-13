Robert “PhillyBob” Howell Davies, 70, of Coatesville, PA, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 in Butler, PA. He was born August 4, 1950 in Abington, PA, the son of the late Robert Howell and Martha Helen (Brown) Davies. Bob was an avid baseball fan and season ticket holder of the Philadelphia Phillies. He enjoyed reading about history and was a gifted storyteller. His daughter always thought he should write a book. Surviving are his daughter, Kimberly Ann and her husband, Brian Lee Rehn of Montoursville, PA; three grandchildren, Asher, Joel and Seanna Rehn, all of Montoursville, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private services and burial. Contributions may be made to the garysinisefoundation.org
. www.youngfuneralhomes.com