Robert Joseph "Bob" Brasch
Robert Joseph “Bob” Brasch, 81, of Lansdale, passed away on October 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Robert J. and Jeanette (Wood) Brasch. Bob was the husband of Barbara Brasch until her death in 2015. Mr. Brasch was an avid bicycle rider, he also enjoyed spending time freshwater fishing, and Bob also always looked forward to playing bridge with his bridge club. Along with his wife and parents Bob was preceded in death by his brother, James Brasch and his son Peter James Brasch Bob is survived by his sons, Robert O. Brasch (Karen) of Port Jervis, NY, Eric P. Brasch (Laure) of Lansdale and Thomas A. Brasch of Lansdale. Robert is also survived by two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that you make donations in Bob’s memory to The American Cancer Society. Arrangements handled by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home.

Published in The Reporter from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
