|
|
Robert Lee Kramlik, 80, of Telford., passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Grand View Hospital.
He was a husband of the late Phyllis (Drace) Kramlik who died in 1997.
Born in Sellersville Pa, he was a son of the late Ralph and Mildred (Bishop) Kramlik.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00AM on December 6, 2019. At Zwingli United Church of Christ 350 Wile Ave. Souderton, AP. 18964. Family will receive friends from 10:00AM until time of service. Memorial Contributions can be made in Robert's Name to the Church at the above address. Arrangements are being handled by Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 North Main St. Telford, PA 18969. [email protected]
Published in The Reporter on Dec. 3, 2019