More Obituaries for Robert Krum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Krum Jr.

Robert Krum Jr. Obituary
Robert E. Krum, Jr., 69, of Hatfield, PA passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Terry A. (Pavlichko) Krum for 47 years. Bob was born and raised in Hatfield, a son of the late Robert and Esther (Barnes) Krum. He taught History at both North Penn Junior High School and Pennfield Middle School for a combined 33 years. Bob was also a softball coach and assistant boy’s basketball coach at North Penn Junior High. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with his friends and family. He was an avid member of the Heidelberg UCC choir and served as a deacon in addition to being on multiple church committees. Bob was also an auxiliary member of the Hatfield Fire Company. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, whether it be at their sporting events or playing games at home. Bob and his wife enjoyed antiquing and vacations in Myrtle Beach. Bob is survived by his children Amie Hasson & her husband Matt, Jodie Vogtman & her husband Jason, and Matthew Krum & his wife Kristen. He was the Grandpop of Atlee & Ella Hasson, Izzy & Luke Vogtman, and Jack & Wesley Krum. He is also survived by his brother Harold “Buddy” Krum & his wife Lynn and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra (Krum) Stock and his brother David Krum. A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:00 am at Heidelberg UCC in Hatfield, with a service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Hatfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to: Center for Dementia Research, 140 Old Orangeburg Road, Orangeburg, NY 10962 (cdr.rfmh.org). Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, PA www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019
