Robert Louis Kaufmann, age 41, died suddenly in Philadelphia on Thursday, October 1st, 2020, losing his long battle with addiction. Rob was born in Norristown and lived in Lansdale and Philadelphia most of his life. He was the beloved son of Nancy (Crean) Kaufmann of Bradenton, Florida, and adored grandson of the late Anne (Lewis) Crean Costa. Also survived by a great-aunt and many cousins. Rob attended North Penn High School and worked in auto detailing and restoration. From a young age, he showed artistic talent and creativity. He would endlessly draw his favorite cartoon characters, particularly Garfield and Looney Tunes. At around age seven and idolizing Mickey Dolenz, he created a drum set out of boxes until Santa brought him the real thing. Many fun Saturday afternoons were spent with his wonderful Big Brother, Bob Jacoby of Lansdale. Later in life Rob enjoyed riding motorcycles, restoring old sports cars, cooking his own creations, watching the History Channel and his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles. But his heart was Mom’s two little Westies, Casey and Comet, who followed him around and loved him to pieces. Sadly, this intelligent, talented and creative soul got caught up in the scourge of addiction twelve years ago, and his last years were very tough. The only comfort in our loss is that Rob is now free of his struggles, safe and at peace. Services for Rob will be private. He will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, PA, with his dear Mom-Mom. Thank you to all the many healthcare professionals who tried to help him over the years. He will be missed every minute of every day by his heartbroken mother who loved him beyond words, no matter what. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Robert Kaufmann to an organization that helps others who are struggling: Gaudenzia Community Engagement, 106 West Main Street, Norristown PA 19401, or online at gaudenzia.org
.