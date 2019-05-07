The Reporter Obituaries
Robert S. Mayberry, 80, of Telford, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare Quakertown Center. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Gebler) Mayberry, having celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in December. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 AM in the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Telford, PA 18969. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment is private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the , P O Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on May 8, 2019
