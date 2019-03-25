|
|
Robert A. "Skip" Schiele, 78, of North Wales passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 21, 2019. Loving husband of 56 years to Joan (nee Cassel). Father of Jeffery (Jacquelyn), Donald, Edward (Mary) and Christine Hart (Shawn). Grandfather of Elizabeth, Julia, Lauren, Sarah, Jeffery, Kristin and Thomas. Great grandfather of Mia and Gracie. Brother of David (Mary) and James (Linda). Preceded in death by his brothers; Charles and George. Also survived by his sisters-in-law Debra and Sue and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Skip was born in Philadelphia, to the late Catherine (nee Hufnagle) and Robert B. Schiele.
He worked in the automotive industry for over 50 years and was best known for his skills as an automotive machinist. Skip attended Little Flower Catholic High School in Lansdale, Class of '58. He was a life member of the North Penn Volunteer Fire Company for over 57 years. The majority of those years were spent as Chief Engineer.
He enjoyed hunting with family and friends and always looked forward to deer season in Potter County. He was a fan of racing and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Skip was an avid reader and loved sharing facts and stories about local history.
His greatest love was family. Skip was very proud of his children and grandchildren and cherished the time he spent with them.
Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church 424 S. Main St. North Wales, PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Tuesday evening at the William R. May Funeral Home 142 N. Main St North Wales, PA 19454 from 6 to 9 PM and Wednesday morning at the Church after 9:30 AM. Interment at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to the North Penn Volunteer Fire Company, 141 S Main St, North Wales, PA 19454 (www.mayfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 25, 2019