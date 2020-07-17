1/
Robert Thomas Sargent
Robert Thomas Sargent, 89, of Harleysville, PA., died on June 22, 2020. He was the husband of Shirley (Hibbs) Sargent. He is also survived by his children Judith Whitmire (Ken) and Gregory Sargent (Kaye) and granddaughters Bryn, Paige (John), Jillian, Sara, Olivia and Julia. Public visitation will be 4-7 PM Monday, July 27 at Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, PA. The family requests all who attend please wear masks and practice social distancing. A private interment will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Peter Becker Community Benevolent Fund, 800 Maple Ave., Harleysville, PA 19438 or Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.ipffoundation.org. For more information please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com

Published in The Reporter from Jul. 17 to Jul. 21, 2020.
