Roberta M. (Krider) Tallon passed away peacefully at her home in Eagleville, Pa. on Feb. 16, 2020, she was 79. She was the wife of the late John T. “Jack” Tallon. Roberta was a retired book keeper and was formerly of North Wales. She is the devoted mother of Cynthia Barnes (the late Bill) , Pamela Booraem (Glenn) and Brian Tallon. She also is survived by her brother-Frank Krider. She has 5 grand children and 3 great grandchildren and will be sadly missed by her grand dogs-Rosie, Bailey and Riley. Roberta’s funeral service will be on Monday Feb. 24 at 11am from the Lownes Family Funeral Home, 659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, Pa. Her viewing will be from 10-11am. Burial will be private. Memorial donations May be made to the . 527 Plymouth Rd. Plymouth Mtg. Pa. 19462. www.lownes.com
Published in The Reporter on Feb. 19, 2020