|
|
Robin K. Spiess, 67, of Milford Twp., passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Grand View Hospital in West Rockhill Twp. She and her beloved husband Charles Dennis Spiess would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary in June. Born in Sellersville, she was a daughter of the late Arthur “Bud” and Bertha (Greiser) Moore. She was employed in the Food Services Department of Grand View Hospital for 35 years, before retiring in 2016. Robin was a member of West Swamp Mennonite Church in Quakertown. She loved to bake, and her family especially enjoyed her lemon sponge cake, Jewish apple cake, pumpkin pie, and apple pie. Robin also loved animals, sewing and knitting, doing crossword puzzles, and was a fan of QVC. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons: Charles Michael Spiess and his wife Heather of Pennsburg, Andrew Spiess of Quakertown, a daughter, Karen Faix and her husband Bob of Limerick, a granddaughter, Kendall, two brothers: Daniel Moore and his wife Michelle of Lansdale, Douglas Moore and his wife Debra of Colmar, and a sister-in-law, Linda Moore. She was preceded in death by a brother, Lowell Moore, and a sister, Geraldine Cramer. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 AM in the West Swamp Mennonite Church, 2501 Allentown Rd., Quakertown, PA. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS), 583 Airport Rd., Lititz, PA 17543, or to Kitty Cottage, 317 W. Johnson Highway, Norristown, PA 19401, or to Keystone Opportunity Center, 104 N. Main St., Souderton, PA 18964. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Mar. 11, 2019