Rolland Kennell, 90, of Souderton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Souderton Mennonite Homes, Franconia Twp. Born in Hoppenville, PA, he was a son of the late Stewart R. and Gladys L. (Reiter) Kennell. He grew up in Pennsburg but lived much of his life in Hatfield until he moved to Souderton in 2011 to live with his daughter. A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, he served his country from 1950-1952, attaining the rank of Corporal. He enjoyed working with his hands and was able to repair and create things for his family. He was employed as a stamper for B&G Manufacturing in Hatfield for many years. He married Mary Adamire on September 8, 1956 and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage until her death in 2015. Mr. Kennell was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lansdale for 56 years. He served for many years as a Sunday school door greeter with his wife Mary. He loved singing the old hymns and praise choruses, reading his Bible and enthusiastically telling others about salvation through Jesus Christ. He is survived by his daughters: Darlene Garis and her husband Joe of Souderton, Sandra Gehman of Norristown, step-daughters: Delores Cupchak of Arizona, and Carol Hartman of Huntingdon Beach, CA, 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, a brother, Larry Kennell, Sr. and his wife Mary of Ocala, FL, and a sister, Shirley (Kennell) Wambach and her husband Donald of Ooltewah, TN. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Carl M. Adamire, and a grandson, Jay Cupchak, Jr. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the Summit View Auditorium of Souderton Mennonite Homes, 207 W. Summit St., Souderton, PA 18964. Interment was private in St. Mark’s Lutheran Cemetery, Pennsburg. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Grand View Hospice 700 Lawn Ave. Sellersville, PA. 18960. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Reporter on Apr. 1, 2019