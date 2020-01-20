|
|
Ronald Joseph Arlen, 73, of Harleysville, PA, formerly of Quakertown, PA and Telford, PA, passed away January 19, 2020. Born January 31, 1946, in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of the late Frank W. and Louise (Arlen) Schaffer. He was a U. S. Army veteran. He had been employed by Giant of Quakertown, PA. Surviving are two sisters, Peggy Riley and her husband, Patric, of Schwenksville, PA, and Shirley Delikat and her husband, John, of Telford, PA. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Graveside services with military honors will be held privately at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Montgomery County SPCA, 1059 Sweisford Road, Perkiomenville, PA 18074. Arrangements are by Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., of Franconia Twp., PA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com.
Published in The Reporter on Jan. 21, 2020