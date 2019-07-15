|
Ronald H. Bardman, 84, of Harleysville, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 surrounded by his family in Einstein Medical Center, Montgomery. He was the devoted husband of Marlene (nee Force) Bardman, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. In addition to his wife Marlene, Ronnie is survived by his children, R. Scott Bardman (Susan), Alan Bardman (Jennifer), Karen Tierney (William); 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren, and his sister, Faye Donovan (William). Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 17 after 10:00 a.m. in Christ Lutheran Church, 2211 Mainland Road, Harleysville, PA 19438. His memorial service will be heldin church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Reporter on July 16, 2019