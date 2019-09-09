|
Ronald D. Frederick, 80, of Lansdale, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Meadowood Senior Living. He was the beloved husband of Sarah Jane “Sally” (Oppenlander) Frederick. Ron was born February 4, 1939, in Harleysville to Marie (Scholl) and Herman K. Frederick. Mr. Frederick graduated from Souderton High School class of ‘57 where he was known for his friendly, mischievously witty, outgoing personality, and his athletic ability. He excelled in baseball and football, which won him a full scholarship to Gettysburg College, and an induction into Souderton’s Football Hall of Fame. After high school, he graduated from Gettysburg College in 1961 where he earned a BA in History. He later earned his Master’s from Temple University in Business Administration. After college, he entered the Army in 1961 as a 2nd Lieutenant. He served two years active duty as an intelligence officer and then served 26 years in the U. S. Army Reserve. He was a member of the 416th CA Co and 358th Civil Affairs Brigade in Norristown, PA. Ron retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was employed for 27 years by Glaxo Smith Kline, Philadelphia, in the Human Resource Department, where he was the Manager of the Pension Benefits Department. His greatest loves were his wife Sally (of course), his family, his classmates from Souderton High School, his Phi Gamma Delta fraternity brothers (the Fiji’s), his Glaxo Smith Kline Friends, and his Army reserve friends. He remained good friends with all for his entire life. Once a friend, always a friend. He also had a passion for all sports, photography, politics, reading and helping others--whether people or animals. Ron married his wife Sarah Jane Oppenlander “Sally” in 1987. He was the one and only love of her life. Besides being a devoted husband, he was her best friend. They traveled extensively and enjoyed life and friends. They resided in Lansdale for 31 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brothers, Robert of Hatfield, Richard of Harleysville (Valerie), and his nephew, Ryan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 2211 Mainland Rd, Harleysville, PA 19438, where Ron was a member his entire life. Friends may greet the family from 10-10:45 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the . Ron’s favorite charity was the Montgomery County SPCA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Reporter on Sept. 10, 2019